NTPC Kaniha observes Swachhta Pakhwada

Swachhta Pakhwada is being observed from May 16-31,2021 at NTPC Talcher Kaniha, as part of its observance, Swachhta Pledge was taken on May 17. In a special event for propagating awareness of cleanliness among employees, Swachhta Pledge was taken by Sudip Nag Chief General Manager(Talcher Kaniha), Shivam Srivastava GM (O&M), departmental heads and various employees present on this occasion through online mode keeping in mind the situation of the Covid19 outbreak.

Everyone took an oath from their office that they would be vigilant towards cleanliness, take time out for it and propagate the Swachh Bharat Mission message. During the oath, the employees resolved to keep their work place and the surrounding area clean.

The power station plans to organise various events like cleanliness drives in offices, townships, markets, parks, and hospital. Sanitation activities like fogging, pesticide spraying, supplying bleaching powder. Placing recyclable and non-recyclable dustbins in public areas. Tree Plantation along with talks and quizzes to create awareness on hygiene and the importance of cleanliness.