NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 2: Subscribed 93%, Retail Investors Lead the Charge

Representative Image

On the second day of bidding or Day 2, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) was subscribed 93 per cent. The issue received bids for over 54.96 crore shares against the total offer of 59.31 crore equity shares.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 19 and is set to close on November 22.

The price band for the public issue was set between Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. Through this public offering, the company aims to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore.

IPO Details

Retail Investors on the second day of bidding saw a subscription of 2.38 times and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) was subscribed at a modest 0.34 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) recorded a 0.75 times subscription. Meanwhile, the Employee Portion was subscribed 0.40 times.

Reservation Portion achieved a near-full subscription at 1.01 times.

Anchor Investment

Prior to the IPO opening, the company raised Rs 3,960 crores from anchor investors. Many of the global giants participated in the achor investors round which included names like Goldman Sachs, GIC, T. Rowe Price, and Morgan Stanley, as well as Indian heavyweights like LIC, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

GMP and Listing

As per investorgain, the grey market premium (GMP) for NTPC Green Energy as of now stands at just Rs 1 per share, indicating that the shares are trading at their issue price of Rs 109 with no premium or discount.

The listing of the public issue is expected to take place on November 27, on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).