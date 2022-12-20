NTPC declares first part of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project in Rajasthan operational

NTPC declares commencement of operations of second part of Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu | Wikipedia

NTPC Limited on Tuesday announced the first part of capacity of 100 megawatts out of 300 MW Nokhra solar power plant in Rajasthan commercially operational, through an exchange filing.

With this new commissioning, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has now become 58,209 MW and the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC becomes 70,824 MW.

Earlier this month, the company had commissioned the full capacity of 150 MW and 90 MW Devikot solar power projects, which are in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. These projects were developed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme Phase-II Tranche-I.

NTPC had won these projects through Viability Gap Funding (VGF) based competitive bidding in 2019 held by SECI.

On Tuesday at 1:00 pm IST the share price of NTPC limited was at Rs 169.10 down by 1.57 per cent.