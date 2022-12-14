e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNTPC declares commencement of operations of second part of Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu

NTPC declares commencement of operations of second part of Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu

The standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC post the functioning of the second part will be 58,109 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70,724 MW.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
NTPC declares commencement of operations of second part of Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu | Wikipedia
NTPC in an exchange filing announced the commencement of second part capacity of 67.73 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu from December 15, 2022.

The first part capacity of 162.27 MW commenced on December 10, 2022.

article-image

