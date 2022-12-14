NTPC declares commencement of operations of second part of Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu

NTPC in an exchange filing announced the commencement of second part capacity of 67.73 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu from December 15, 2022.
The first part capacity of 162.27 MW commenced on December 10, 2022.
The standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC after the functioning of the second part will be 58,109 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will be 70,724 MW.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)