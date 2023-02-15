NTPC announces increase in capacity at Nokhra Solar Power PV project

Through an exchange filing, the NTPC has announced the commissioning of third part 50MW capacity for power generation at the Nokhra Solar Power PV project.

The capacity will be operational from February 16, 2023, and comes after the first part 100 MW capacity and second part 50 MW capacity became operational from December 2022.

