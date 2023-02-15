e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNTPC announces increase in capacity at Nokhra Solar Power PV project

NTPC announces increase in capacity at Nokhra Solar Power PV project

The first part 100 MW capacity and second part 50 MW capacity became operational from December 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Through an exchange filing, the NTPC has announced the commissioning of third part 50MW capacity for power generation at the Nokhra Solar Power PV project.

Read Also
NTPC bags ‘ATD Best Awards 2023’ for 6th consecutive year
article-image

The capacity will be operational from February 16, 2023, and comes after the first part 100 MW capacity and second part 50 MW capacity became operational from December 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NTPC announces increase in capacity at Nokhra Solar Power PV project

NTPC announces increase in capacity at Nokhra Solar Power PV project

Indian Energy Exchange conducts buyback of 2,57,400 for Rs 134.28 each

Indian Energy Exchange conducts buyback of 2,57,400 for Rs 134.28 each

Despite double-digit growth, Q3 profits of Indian firms fall below expectations

Despite double-digit growth, Q3 profits of Indian firms fall below expectations

Tech layoffs: Salesforce CEO took 10-day digital detox holiday after firing 7,000 people

Tech layoffs: Salesforce CEO took 10-day digital detox holiday after firing 7,000 people

Adani gets banks to arrange calls with fixed-income investors amid crisis

Adani gets banks to arrange calls with fixed-income investors amid crisis