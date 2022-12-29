e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNTECL pays second dividend of Rs 100.11 cr to NTPC

NTECL pays second dividend of Rs 100.11 cr to NTPC

NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited is a 50:50 joint venture of NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
NTECL pays second dividend of Rs 100.11 cr to NTPC | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)
Follow us on

NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) has paid an interim dividend of over Rs 100.11 crore to NTPC for 2022-23.

NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited is a 50:50 joint venture of NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

"NTECL paid second interim dividend of Rs 100,11,68,090 for the year 2022-23 towards NTPC's 50 per cent share," NTPC said in a statement on Thursday.

Read Also
NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project
article-image

Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL & Director (Operations), NTPC, presented the cheque to Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC.

Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), NTPC, and Sandeep Aggarwal, ED (Finance) & Director, NTECL, were also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, to acquire 51% stake in LOTUS Chocolates

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, to acquire 51% stake in LOTUS Chocolates

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options