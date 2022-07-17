NSE gets SEBI nod to appoint Ashish Chauhan as MD, CEO, says source

National Stock Exchange of India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to appoint Ashish Kumar Chauhan as the managing director and chief executive officer of the exchange, a source aware of the development told Informist.

Chauhan is currently the CEO and MD at BSE Ltd.

While NSE has received the regulator's nod, it will now need the board as well as shareholders' approval to appoint Chauhan at the helm, the source said.

If Chauhan's appointment gets all the approvals, he will replace Vikram Limaye, whose five-year term at NSE ended on Saturday.

Limaye had opted out of the race for a second term at the country's largest exchange. He had joined NSE in 2017, following the sudden exit of the then MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.

The exchange had invited applications for the post in March. Besides Chauhan, NSE's Chief Financial Officer Yatrik Vin, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co's MD and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta were also reportedly in race for the post.

A mechanical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Chauhan was in the first management team of NSE when it started operations in June 1994.

During his tenure then, Chauhan spearheaded market operations, clearing and settlement, surveillance, regulations, sales and marketing, and technology at NSE.

He was also instrumental in setting up the information technology infrastructure for the exchange.

Chauhan moved out of NSE in 2000 to join the Reliance Group. In 2009, he joined the BSE as Deputy CEO, and has been the CEO of the exchange since 2012.

Read Also Sebi issues demand notices to BSE, NSE in Karvy case