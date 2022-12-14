e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNSE cautions investors against assured return scheme offered by an individual

NSE cautions investors against assured return scheme offered by an individual

The advisory comes after the NSE found that the individual was collecting funds from the public and was providing guaranteed returns on investment.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
NSE cautions investors against assured return scheme offered by an individual | File/ Representational Image
Follow us on

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday asked investors not to subscribe to any scheme with assured returns offered by an individual named Jay Prakash.

The advisory comes after the NSE found that the individual was collecting funds from the public and was providing guaranteed returns on investment. He was also offering to handle trading accounts of investors by asking them to share their user ID and password.

The bourse pointed out that the person is not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the NSE.

Cautioning the investors, the NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any individual offering assured returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law, according to the statement.

Read Also
Transfer of HDFC Limited's debentures to HDFC Bank approved by BSE and NSE
article-image

Further, investors have been asked not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password with anyone.

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," the NSE said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by exchange, would not be available to investors, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wipro announces the launch of Capco in the Middle East

Wipro announces the launch of Capco in the Middle East

Infosys buys back 12,79,000 shares for more than Rs 202 cr

Infosys buys back 12,79,000 shares for more than Rs 202 cr

SBI board approves sale of bonds to raise Rs 10,000 cr

SBI board approves sale of bonds to raise Rs 10,000 cr

Government allows non-resident taxpayers to manually file Form 10F till March 31 for claiming TDS...

Government allows non-resident taxpayers to manually file Form 10F till March 31 for claiming TDS...

How Indian Companies Use Market Research to Grow Their Businesses

How Indian Companies Use Market Research to Grow Their Businesses