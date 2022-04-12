NSE announces reintroduction of Do Not Exercise instruction for stock options

The National Stock Exchange will reintroduce the ‘Do not exercise’ (DNE) instruction in stock options from April 28. The move will help brokers and traders.

According to a NSE clearing circular on April 11, “It may be noted that facility to specify ‘Do Not Exercise’ instruction on expiry day will be re-introduced in the Stock Option contracts with effect from April 28”.

DNE will be allowed up to 3 strike prices of the stock option.

The system, which was introduced in 2017, is a fail-safe for options traders during the time of cash-settlement of options contracts.

What is an option?

An Option is a contract that gives a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell a share at a particular date at a specified price. In the Call option, the trader gets the right but not the obligation to buy the stock at a specified date and price.

