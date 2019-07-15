NSDC, betterU ink pact for skill development partnership

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Monday announced its partnership with Canada-based betterU to provide opportunities for India's youth to gain access to learning at affordable prices. Global education-to-employment platform betterU, in partnership with NSDC, will work to integrate NSDC's current solutions and technologies and will also collaborate with its partners to strengthen current systems.

The collaborative model has been designed to continually add global content and methods of delivery to support different types of learning mechanisms for freshers, experienced employees and corporates, among others. "We believe this partnership would significantly contribute towards our common objectives of providing high quality learning to Indian youth," NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said.

Brad Loiselle, President and CEO, betterU said the partnership agreement is initially for a period of two years with a provision for automatic renewal thereafter. "Our partnership with NSDC will help us achieve positive results reaching wider youth population and help in bridging the skills gap," Loiselle added.