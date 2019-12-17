Now wholesale prices jump in November

Mumbai: After retail inflation, the prices of essential commodities especially food items such as vegetables showed a massive rise in November on wholesale basis.
Accordingly, India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 0.58% in November from 0.16% in October.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed a decelerating trend as inflation had risen to 4.47% during the corresponding period of 2018.
"Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 2% compared to a buildup rate of 4.56% in the corresponding period of the previous year," the Ministry said in its review of "Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India" for November.
On a sequential basis, the expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62% of the WPI's total weightage, increased to 7.68% from 6.41%. The prices of food items increased at a faster rate of 11.08% from 9.80%.
Onion price increased by 172.30% in November while it was at 119.84% during October 2019. Overall, vegetable prices in November rose 45.32% against a rise of 38.91%.
However, the cost of fuel and power, which commands 13.15% weightage, deflated by (-)7.32% from a decline of (-)8.27%.
On a YoY basis, expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62% of the WPI's total weightage, increased to 7.68% from a rise of 0.59% in November last year.
The YoY prices of food items increased YoY at a faster rate of 11.08% from (-)3.24%. Onion price increased by 172.30% while it was at (-)47.60% during the corresponding period of last fiscal.
