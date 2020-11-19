Now read The Free Press Journal on the PhonePe app as well

If you are a PhonePe user and an avid reader of The Free Press Journal, then you can now access your favourite newspaper on the PhonePe app, at no cost. Digital payments platform, PhonePe will make The Free Press Journal accessible on its Switch platform to its over 250 million users.

The users can now access news content on the go seamlessly under the ‘entertainment’ section of the Switch platform on the PhonePe app. This service is available on Android and iOS devices as well.

Sonika Chandra, Vice President - Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at PhonePe said, “We are excited to have The Free Press Journal on our platform. In today’s times, users across the country are constantly looking to consume current news on the go and we are happy to solve this use case through the PhonePe Switch platform. This partnership will enable seamless access to quality national and regional news content from within the PhonePe app for our 250+ million users.”

PhonePe app is available in over 11 Indian languages. It allows users to send and receive money; make utility payments; invest in insurance, mutual funds, gold and other investment options among other services. The Free Press Journal is a 92-year-old publication with three editions. It has presence in print and online mediums and is actively engaging in policy-level debates, conferences and webinars.