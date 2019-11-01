Now get paid for making calls on BSNL network; Here’s all you need to know

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has come up with an offer that is hard to believe. In a first of its kind offer, the company is offering 6 paise for every five minutes of voice calls placed by its subscribers. The move is applicable on BSNL's wireline, broadband and FTTH customers. The money will be credited to the subscriber in the form of cashback, BSNL said in a statement.

"In an era of digital experiences, where customers are seeking quality services for voice and data. We want our customers to engage more with our upgraded Next Generation Network, experience the quality of voice call which happens on wireline, and also get incentivized for the same," Vivek Banzal, director CFA, BSNL said.

“We are taking multiple initiatives to improve customer experience on BSNL network and this is one of those several lined up in next few months. Customers can pay their bills online through our portal or mobile app, and avoid hassles of physically visiting our customer service centers,” he added.

BSNL hopes to push ups its subscriber base with this move. BSNL hopes to attract Jio users who are upset because they are forced to pay 6 paise per minute as IUC charges for outgoing calls to other networks.