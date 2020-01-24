Now, forensic probe of Infosys whistleblowers' allegations

New Delhi: Market regulator SEBI is likely to order a forensic audit in the Infosys whistleblowers' allegations, according to a media report. The development comes days after audit committee of the company's board gave clean chit to its executives in the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in the process of appointing a forensic auditor for thorough examination of the allegations of unethical practices, said the daily quoting sources.

"The finding that it has come to is immaterial on SEBI's probe. The regulator's investigation so far has in fact warranted a deeper analysis," one of the sources told the daily.

The move came after Infosys' audit committee found no evidence of financial wrongdoings or misconduct on part of company's top executives.

The investigation was undertaken following whistleblower complaints on October 21, 2019, which blamed Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of indulging in unethical practices.