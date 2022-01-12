Novo raises $90 mn in Series B funding at $700 mn valuation

Novo , the powerfully simple small business banking platform, has raised USD90 million in Series B funding at a US$700 million valuation.

This latest round brings Novo's total funding to more than US$135 million.

With the additional US$90 million in funding, Novo will build out modern lending capabilities, integrations, and proprietary products that allow small businesses to send and receive money more quickly with new advanced features.

This will help to reduce the cash flow friction and implement technologies in banking and engineering back-end operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:32 PM IST