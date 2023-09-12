Novelis Secures Long-Term Aluminum Beverage Can Sheet Supply Deal With Ball Corporation | Representative Images

Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider, on Monday announced that in early 2023 it signed a new anchor customer contract with aluminum can maker Ball Corporation in North America, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About the contract

Under the contract, Novelis will supply aluminum sheet to Ball can making plants in North America. With this contract and other commitments, Novelis has secured all of the beverage can capacity from its new plant in Bay Minette, Ala., underscoring the strong demand for the company’s high-recycled-content beverage can sheet.

The new plant, expected to begin commissioning in 2025, will be the first fully integrated aluminum manufacturing plant built in the U.S. in nearly 40 years and will have an initial capacity of 600,000 tonnes of finished goods primarily for the North American beverage can and automotive markets.

Read Also Novelis Net Sales Decrease By 20% In Q1FY24

“Securing contracts for beverage can production capacity at Bay Minette two years before the plant is expected to be completed demonstrates our customers’ confidence in our ability to plan, construct and operate our new plant in Alabama,” said Steve Fisher, president and CEO of Novelis.

Novelis expects global demand for aluminum beverage can sheet to grow at a 3 percent compounded annual growth rate from 2022 to 2031. The demand growth is driven by consumer preference for more sustainable products and size variety, as well as more beverage types being packaged in cans, including water, energy drinks, soda, beer, wine, hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Novelis Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

i) Net income attributable to common shareholder of $156 million, down 49 percent YoY.

ii) Adjusted EBITDA of $421 million, down 25 percent YoY.

iii) Rolled product shipments of 879 kilotonnes, down 9 percent YoY.

iv) Adjusted EBITDA per tonnes shipped of $479.

v) Increased strategic capital expenditures to support transformational rolling and recycling capacity investments underway.