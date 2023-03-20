Novamax Ruling Market With Vision to Stand on Clients' Expectations at Every Step of Their Journey |

Incepted in 2019 with 35 years of experience in the market, Novamax is ruling over the hearts of the Indian consumer. Innovative Startup of the Year 2022 has a community of more than 3 million satisfied customers.

Novamax has lately become a gateway for global standards to be compatible with Indian consumers. Starting with a highly affordable range of ₹ 9,000, Novamax's Rambo Commercial became the talk of the 2022 summer.

Filling the gap in the market of feasible and durable plastic models, Novamax is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) backed by a vital Research and Development department. Known globally for highly competitive model designs, it steadily became the leading player in India as a manufacturer.

Situated in Greater Noida, Novamax products are recyclable and cruelty-free. They are auto-refilling, easy-to-clean products that come in various water capacities.

As the Company states, "Our customers are incredibly important to us. We strongly emphasize providing outstanding customer service and go above and beyond to meet their needs."

"We strive daily to not only meet our clients' expectations but to exceed them at every step of their journey," they added.

Novamax has been a prominent leader in Air Cooler design and manufacturing with a yearly growth of more than 400% with a mission to deliver high-quality products for its customers.

With a comprehensive product range, Novamax has over 150k air coolers sold in 2023.

Dictating the market flow, Novamax states, "Novamax Group has been engaged in manufacturing Plastic modeling and Plastic Cooler bodies, with a rate of more than 400000 coolers per year."

"After the superhit Rambo, we have launched Gloster with better capacity and powers, and soon we are launching other home appliances in the market," they highlighted.

Awarded the 3-year total tax exemption for the government of India, Novamax also got a nomination as the entrepreneur's emerging startup of the year.