'Not Portfolio, But Potential': Corporate Executive Says Quality Is What Matters

The process of hiring can be complicated, and it in many ways is intricate both for a potential employee and their potential employer. Although the avenue has evolved over the years, it has still remained static in attaining the means of arriving at the right candidate.

Recently, a corporate executive focused on just this thinking point and shared his thoughts on the matter. Aalap Desai, the COO and co-founder of a startup, took to his personal account on social media platform LinkedIn to share his thoughts.

Look For Potential

The former Dentsu employee started his position on LinkedIn by saying, "Don't look for the portfolio; look for the potential."

Here, Desai urges employers to focus on the capabilities that one may possess that may not necessarily appear on their resume.

In his post, Desai further added, "A portfolio is not everything. The conversation after it is. Nowadays, we tend to look for portfolios that seem to have it all, quickly moving on if they don't. Don't do that."

Desai laid emphasis on the art of conversations. He added, "Instead, focus on whether a portfolio is interesting enough to become a conversation starter."

Emphasising the importance of quality, Desai further added, "It's not about the quantity of work, but the quality of the few pieces that capture your interest. | Representative Image

Read Also Bandhan Bank Shares In Red As Markets Experience Pressure On Monday

Quality, Not Quantity

Emphasising the importance of quality, Desai further added, "It's not about the quantity of work, but the quality of the few pieces that capture your interest. If a portfolio piques your curiosity, get into a dialogue with the candidate. Then, and only then, decide whether to hire them."

Reacting to the post, other fellow users of LinkedIn agreed with Desai. | representative pic/ Pixabay

Conversations, a Better Parameter?

Desai even said, "Every time I've hired solely based on a portfolio, I've faced challenges. Conversely, hiring based on conversations has always pleasantly surprised me."

"The conclusion I have drawn from such experiences is that candidates have created the portfolio within a particular system, while you manage a different one. These systems may or may not align. Only through conversation can you determine if they do. It may require more time and effort upfront, but I guarantee that it'll take more time and efforts later if you end up hiring the wrong person."

Netizens React

Reacting to the post, other fellow users of LinkedIn agreed with Desai.

One user said, "That's an absolutely valid point, though if I may add, I think hiring managers/recruiters also need to be coached in sensitivity, willingness to let the candidate present himself in an authentic manner, & also to take things with a pinch of salt when the perspective may not match their own."

Another user espoused the argument and said, "So true. The best talent isn’t on paper. It’s in the story."