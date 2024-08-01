'...Not In Tihar Jail Right Now': Indian-Origin CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas Responds To X User's Hilarious Tag Mix-Up With Arvind Kejriwal

Indian-Origin CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas | SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

In a recent humorous incident on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, was mistakenly identified as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This mix-up occurred when a X user named Nick Speer, called for Srinivas to ensure that Perplexity AI remains unbiased, but incorrectly tagged Kejriwal in his post instead.

The post shared by Nick speer read: "@ArvindKejriwal please keep Perplexity as unbiased as possible, and be wary of biased LLMs."

@ArvindKejriwal please keep perplexity as unbiased possible 🙏 and be wary of biased LLMs — Nick Speer – 🇺🇸/🚀 (@speer_ai) August 1, 2024

The tag mix-up went viral as Srinivas responded with a witty retort: "I am not in Tihar Jail right now."

I am not in Tihar Jail right now https://t.co/GXXcHHg55b — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 1, 2024

Later, Nick Speer realising the mistake posted, "oh shit my bad."

oh shit my bad 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zKNqe1wAQg — Nick Speer – 🇺🇸/🚀 (@speer_ai) August 1, 2024

This comment quickly gained traction, with numerous views and comments from netizens.

Kejriwal's Situation

The confusion suddenly gained attention because Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, is currently in Tihar Jail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case involving an alleged excise scam.

About the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI

Based in San Francisco, he is the founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, an AI-driven search engine that uses natural language predictive text to respond to queries.

Before founding Perplexity AI in 2022, Srinivas was an AI researcher at OpenAI and held research internships at Google and DeepMind.

Netizens Reaction

An X user responded to Aravind Srinivas post, "Always put "yet" at the end of these sentences to make them more spicy."

Another user commended, "At least both of you are from IIT:)"

