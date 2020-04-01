Non-subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 61.50 per cylinder

With this price revision, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder costs 744 rupees in Delhi, 714.50 rupees in Mumbai, 774.50 rupees in Kolkata, and 761.50 rupees in Chennai. The other two public sector fuel retailers--Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd--usually follow Indian Oil in fuel price revisions. At 1039 IST, shares of Indian Oil traded at 80.25 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, 1.7% lower from the previous close.
