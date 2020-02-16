Non-life insurers premium income rises 7.2% to 17,225.75 crore in January: IRDAI

India's non-life insurance companies registered a 7.2% rise in their combined new premium collection at Rs 17,225.75 crore in January this fiscal, Irdai data showed.

The 35 insurers' gross premium collection stood at Rs 16,076.28 crore in the same month a year ago.

Among these, the 25 general insurance providers had a collective premium of Rs 14,643.26 crore during the month, up 2.2% from the same period of 2019, as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) data.