Non-life insurers direct premium rises by 6.7 per cent in January

Non-life insurance companies registered a 6.7 per cent increase in their gross direct premium collection in January at Rs 18,488.06 crore, according to the Irdai data.

All non-life insurance companies had underwritten direct premium of Rs 17,333.70 crore in the same month last year.

Among these, 25 general insurance companies witnessed 10.8 per cent increase in their collective premium in the first month of 2021 at Rs 16,247.24 crore as against Rs 14,663.40 crore in January 2020, according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

Five pure-play or standalone private sector health insurers, however, posted a marginal decline of 1.34 per cent in their premium underwriting at Rs 1,510.20 crore during the month as compared to Rs 1,530.70 crore a year ago.