Nokia unveils 4G feature phone in India priced at Rs 2,799

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Friday launched a new A4G feature phone -- Nokia 110 4G -- in India at Rs 2,799.

The phone will be available on Amazon and the company's official website in yellow, aqua and black colour options from July 24.

"The Nokia 110 4G is a perfect combination of the classic and the neo. With its sleek new design and exceptional features, it is a phone that our fans will love, trust and want to keep," Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"This feature phone is all about accessibility and durability that provides a seamless experience for ease of use," Singh added.