Nokia unveils 4G feature phone in India priced at Rs 2,799

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Friday launched a new A4G feature phone -- Nokia 110 4G -- in India at Rs 2,799.
The phone will be available on Amazon and the company's official website in yellow, aqua and black colour options from July 24.
"The Nokia 110 4G is a perfect combination of the classic and the neo. With its sleek new design and exceptional features, it is a phone that our fans will love, trust and want to keep," Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.
"This feature phone is all about accessibility and durability that provides a seamless experience for ease of use," Singh added.
The Nokia 110 4G comes with a range of entertainment-centric features, including classic games like the iconic Snake, wireless and wired FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, video and MP3 player and expandable storage up to 32GB.
Additionally, the 0.8 MP QVGA rear camera makes it the lowest cost 4G Nokia phone with a camera.
With the refreshed UI, customers have the option of zoomed menus, making navigation even more straightforward, the company said.
Further, with the new readout feature, customers can turn text into speech.
The Nokia 110 4G comes with the superior build quality, incorporating a sturdy and beautiful tactile textured rear cover for a premium finish and packs a powerful removable 1020mAh battery.
