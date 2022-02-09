Nodwin Gaming signs 4-year deal with Challengermode; to host South Asian, African eSports tournaments

Global eSports platform Challengermode has announced it has teamed up with Nodwin Gaming-eSportscompany based out of India. The partnership will see Nodwin Gaming use Challengermode’s eSports tournament platform to run its esports events and tournaments in its key markets of South Asia and Africa.

NodwinGaming has engaged with over 20 million gamers across 120+ events in its markets, with teams competing for over $3 million in prizes. Starting from February 9, Nodwin will be hosting competitions on Challengermode across CSGO, Dota2, League of Legends, PUBG PC, FIFA, Apex legends and more, taking advantage of the Challengermode platform’s tools to fully automate the set-up and running of eSports tournaments for eSports organizers, teams and players.

The partnership will also aim to expand across platforms to include Mobile titles that are of particular interest for Nodwin Gaming and Challengermode. Nodwin Gaming will work with Challengermode actively to integrate its mobile - first approach to developing markets with the platform to build synergy for both parties.

Philip Hubner, CBDO at Challengermode said, “Nodwin Gaming will use use the Challengermode platform as the foundation of their eSports events around the world.”

Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and COO, Nodwin Gaming said, “Challengermode’s experience in hosting some of the biggest events in modern eSports makes them an ideal partner for Nodwin to scale up our operations in South Asia and beyond. Their platform’s ability to automate the tournament experience allows us to focus on providing services and solutions to every kind of stakeholder under the broad umbrella of the eSports industry. Moving forward we will be migrating our eSports initiatives to the Challengermode’s platform and we look forward to working with their team closely on our many eSports tournaments planned for 2022 and beyond.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:19 PM IST