‘No relation with Thomas Cook Plc’

New Delhi: Travel services firm Thomas Cook India has no relationship with UK-based Thomas Cook Plc and there are no implications on it from the issues being faced by the British firm, a top company official said. Earlier on July 12, Thomas Cook Plc had said it was in advanced discussions with China's Fosun Tourism Group as it targets an infusion of 750 million pounds "which would provide sufficient liquidity to trade over the winter 2019/20 season and the financial flexibility to invest in the business for the future".

The problems faced by the British firm had affected the share prices of Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL). "There is no business relationship between Thomas Cook India and Thomas Cook Plc, and there are no receivables outstanding from them in TCIL's India books," Thomas Cook India's Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said.