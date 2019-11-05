‘No proof yet to back whistleblowers' allegations’

Mumbai: Infosys Ltd, in a clarification issued to the stock exchanges, said it was yet to receive evidence from the whistleblowers at the company to back their allegations against Chief Executive Officer Salil P. Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy.

Furthermore, to address the issues raised by the whistleblowers regarding withholding of information from auditors, Infosys said that it had given a mandate to internal auditors Ernst & Young to review certain accounting processes.

"With respect to the Anonymous Complaints, there is no prima facie evidence that the Company has received until date to corroborate any of the allegations made," the company said in response to the clarification sought by the NSE on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint.

Reacting to the development, shares of the company soared as much as 6.5% on the NSE.

In October, a report in The Economic Times, which was later acknowledged by the company, said a group of employees had submitted an anonymous whistleblower complaint against the company's CEO and CFO alleging financial malpractice to the company and the Securities and Exchange Commission of the US.

Infosys maintained its position that it had not disclosed the receipt of the whistleblower complaint to the stock exchanges in a timely manner because the complainants had not yet provided any evidence to support their claims.