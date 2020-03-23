No more middle seats woes on airlines? DGCA announces new social distancing rules during coronavirus outbreak

On Monday, the DCGA announced a set of social distancing guidelines for flights which would be followed by all airlines. From adequate spacing at check—in counters to keeping a seat empty between passengers, the DCGA asked all airlines still working to follow strict rules.

One Twitter user noted that this would mean the much-hated middle seat would no longer be taken on domestic flights.

Read the full notice below:

GOVERNMENT OF INDIA OFFICE OF THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF CIVIL AVIATION OPPOSITE SAFDARJUNG AIRPORT, NEW DELHI-110003

No 4/1/2020-IR Dated: 23-03-2020

CIRCULAR Subject Social distancing measures by Airlines and Airport Operators. In order to prevent spread of COVID-19. the following measures should be taken by Airlines and Airport operators.

Airlines:

1. Ensure adequate spacing at Check-in counters between passengers (minimum One meter) and also between each individual counters.

2. Ensure availability of adequate staff for guiding the passengers at Check-in counters and during Security Checks

3. Passengers to be advised to sit at adequate distance in waiting area. keeping one seat vacant.

4. Ensure that boarding is done in a manner to avoid bunching of passengers at any time and also ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines. 5. Provide sanitizers for staff and passengers at the entry of the aircraft. 6. Cabin Crew to maintain adequate distance while serving the passengers.

7. Seat allocation at the time of Check-in to be done to in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty.

8. Any other action as deemed appropriate to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Airports:

1. Ensure adequate Check-in counters and Security Check counters to avoid congestion of passengers.

2 Ensure adequate number of staff at Check-in and Security areas to guide passengers in order to avoid any bunching.

3. Provide sanitizers at all prominent locations and carry out repeated public address announcements to sensitize passengers and airport staff.

4. Passengers to be advised to sit at an adequate distance while waiting, keeping one seat vacant.

5. Any other action as deemed appropriate to ensure social distancing is maintained.