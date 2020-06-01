No May'hem' for Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra

Automobile maker Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have witnessed sales of their vehicles despite the partial lockdown across the country. While the former sold around 18,539 units, the latter sold 9,560 vehicles in May 2020.

This shows that demand has started to pick amidst the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Maruti Suzuki’s sales included 13,865 units in the domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEMs. Since May 12, the company resumed its manufacturing operations, after the government eased lockdown norms for the companies. The company reopened its Manesar facility from May 12 and its Gurugram facility from May 18. From May 25, the production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited resumed.

Maruti Suzuki exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, announced muted sales but there was sales of 9,560 vehicles in the month of May. In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 3,867 vehicles in May 2020, compared to 20,608 vehicles in May 2019. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 5,170 vehicles in May 2020.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Our performance during May has been muted, due to the challenges the industry is facing. We have opened 70 per cent of our dealerships and retail sales have begun. We are seeing initial traction for our small commercial vehicles and SUV brands such as the Bolero and Scorpio. As new lockdown norms are being announced we are hopeful of demand gaining traction in the coming months.”