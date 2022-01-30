No major impact of fresh COVID-19 wave on housing sales, say property consultants

Housing sales are expected to remain strong during this current quarter and there will not be any major impact on demand from the fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

'The impact of Omicron on housing sales is not expected to be significant as compared to the last two waves,'' said Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri

''Unlike the last two waves, we have not had a complete lockdown and mobility has not been severely impacted,'' he observed.

Cushman & Wakefield India MD (Residential Services) Shalin Raina stated that sales have been marginally impacted by the new wave.

''The year 2021 witnessed a historic rebound for the residential real estate market in India.

''Due to restrictions and lockdowns, site visits to projects by consumers reduced significantly resulting in the reduction in sales in the NCR market,'' Raina said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:50 PM IST