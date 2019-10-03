No kidding matter: How a dead goat ended up costing a mining company Rs 2.68 crore

A coal mine in Odisha reported a loss of Rs 2.68 crore over the death of a goat. The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) suffered severe loss as villagers stopped the transportation work for hours over the death of a goat in an accident with a coal transportation tipper.

The protest started at the Talcher coalfields as the villagers asked for a compensation of 60,000 for the goat’s death in the beginning. On Monday, the protestors along with people from neighbouring villages halted the coal transportation and dispatch work from at Jaganath Sidings number 1 and 2 at Talcher coalfields from 11 a.m.

The protesters managed to hold up MCL’s work for three and a half hours. The work resumed after an intervention from the police and senior officials. A statement from the MCL noted that due to the illegal disruption in their work, they incurred the loss of Rs 1.4 crore on account of coal transportation to the sidings and Rs 1.28 crore on account of dispatch through the Railways.

According to the government exchequer, they suffered the loss of Rs 46 lakh separately. The company has filed an FIR against those responsible for bringing the work to a pause.

An MCL spokesperson stated that such disruptions negatively impact the nation’s economic growth and further become hurdles in India’s dream of becoming a five trillion dollar economy. The spokesperson also mentioned instances of villagers purposely trespassing the coal mine.