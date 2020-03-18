No further objections will be entertained: SC warns telecom firms of contempt of court

The Supreme Court, while hearing the AGR case on Wednesday, has directed that no self-assessment or re-assessment of AGR dues can be done by telecom companies.

It further added that if the telecom firms violate the rules, they will be held for contempt of court.

"Serious fraud being committed by telecom companies by asserting to do self-assessment of AGR dues" said the bench while hearing the case.

The SC said that their judgement on AGR dues is full and final and it should be followed in letter and spirit.

Supreme Court is likely to summon the DoT secretary and desk officer who permitted telecos to do self-assessment of AGR dues.

It also refused to take up Centre's plea for allowing telecos to pay AGR dues in 20 years, saying it will be listed after two weeks.

Furious SC said that it will draw contempt proceedings against MDs of telecos if they publish fake news against court on AGR dues.

More details awaited.