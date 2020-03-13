No deadline for EPS pensioners! You can now submit life certificate anytime during the year

Now, pensioners covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 will be allowed to submit their life certificate anytime during the year. Earlier, according to the scheme, the pensioners were supposed to submit their life certificate in November every year.

This scheme is only applicable to pensioners who come under the EPS, 1995 and other state and central government pensioners will have to submit ther certificate in November.

This move by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation was announced in a circular dated December 18, 2019. It aims to ensure that the pension of a pensioner is not stopped.

The submission of life certificate in the month of November would cause hardship to the pensioners as the process would become tedious for them.EPFO also would find it difficult to process all the documents of a major chunk of pensioners at once. In order to avoid this, the EPFO has come up with this move.

The life certificate once provided would be valid only for a year. However, the pensioner would have to submit the certificate in the same month in which the document was submited in the previous year.

These certificates can be procured online via Jeevan Pramaan portal and be submited on the EPFO's website.

This move is believed to benefit 64 lakh pensionsers.