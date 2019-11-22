No changes in gold Prices today, market remains stagnant

Gold price remains stagnant, the market price for 24 carats, pure gold is Rs 38,169 per 10 gram, while the price for 22 carats gold price also remains the same at Rs 38,169 per 10 gram.

Gold prices haven’t been changed in the Mumbai market since 18th November. The highest price of gold in India today is in Mysore at Rs 39,170

The city of Mumbai has the largest number of gold buyers, businesses have also started looking at gold investment. Mumbai gold prices are standard throughout the city, the city also has several investment options for gold lovers such as gold coins, bars, ingots and gold ornaments.

Gold is also the safest liquefiable asset in India, it also is profitable against inflation and economic contingencies.