 No Change In Tax On Tobacco: ITC Shares Roar With Gains Of Over 4% After Union Budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNo Change In Tax On Tobacco: ITC Shares Roar With Gains Of Over 4% After Union Budget

No Change In Tax On Tobacco: ITC Shares Roar With Gains Of Over 4% After Union Budget

All the focus is largely on what the FM said. But some also focused on the things that were not said by the FM. In her speech or in the documents that have been made available so far, Sitharaman did not mention or invoke an increase in taxes on tobacco or alcohol.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
ITC Announces Ordinary Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: ITC (Representative)

The Union Budget was presented by the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 23. This budget was historic, as it marked the third Modi government and the 18th Lok Sabha's first full budget. And most importantly, Sitharaman's 7th consecutive budget.

No Additional Tax on Tobacco

All the focus is largely on what the FM said. But some also focused on the things that were not said by the FM. In her speech or in the documents that have been made available so far, Sitharaman did not mention or invoke an increase in taxes on tobacco or alcohol.

This development has ostensibly raised the expectation of business from tobacco companies, particularly ITC, formerly Indian Tobacco Company.

The Kolkata-based company's shares that are listed on the NSE zoomed. The share price even gained over 4 per cent during the budget.

Read Also
Budget 2024: ₹1.48 Lakh Crore For Education, ₹10 Lakh Loans At 3% Interest For Higher Education
article-image
The company churned a gross revenue of about Rs 23,000 crore from the company's cigarette business. This translated to about 46 per cent of its total revenue from all of its products.

The company churned a gross revenue of about Rs 23,000 crore from the company's cigarette business. This translated to about 46 per cent of its total revenue from all of its products. | Photo: Pexels

Although the legacy company has diversified significantly over the past few decades, from luxury hotels to FMCG products, the company has expanded its footprints in different sectors. Despite this apparent expansion and diversification, the company continues to mint money from the smoke of cigarettes.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi: 'New Sankalps From Sadhana In Kanniyakumari'
article-image

Not only does the company make a lot of money from the business, but it also has a significant hold in the tobacco market, competing with global brands like Philip Morris International (Marlboro).

ITC Shares Roar

In fact, according to data from Statistica, in 2022, which was barely 2 years ago, the company churned a gross revenue of about Rs 23,000 crore from the company's cigarette business. This translated to about 46 per cent of its total revenue from all of its products.

The company shares crossed the 4 per cent gain and dropped to 3 per cent, before again scaling back to a 4 per cent gain. At 14:29 IST, the company shares rose by 4.32 per cent or Rs 20.15, taking the overall value to Rs 486.70 per share.

The company shares crossed the 4 per cent gain and dropped to 3 per cent, before again scaling back to a 4 per cent gain. At 14:29 IST, the company shares rose by 4.32 per cent or Rs 20.15, taking the overall value to Rs 486.70 per share. |

Read Also
Budget 2024: Markets Open On An Optimistic Note; Indices In Green
article-image

According to the same data set, the company made around Rs 16,000 crore from its FMCG business, in 2022.

The company shares that started on a decent note slowly rose as the intraday day and the budget progressed. The company shares crossed the 4 per cent gain and dropped to 3 per cent, before again scaling back to a 4 per cent gain. At 14:29 IST, the company shares rose by 4.32 per cent or Rs 20.15, taking the overall value to Rs 486.70 per share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Markets Continue The Bad Streak On Budget Day; Sensex & Nifty Close In Red

Markets Continue The Bad Streak On Budget Day; Sensex & Nifty Close In Red

‘Boring, Lifeless & Meaningless’: Ashneer Grover’s Bold Reaction On Modi 3.0 Budget; Says...

‘Boring, Lifeless & Meaningless’: Ashneer Grover’s Bold Reaction On Modi 3.0 Budget; Says...

Budget 2024: Investing Just Got Expensive; FM Hikes LTCG By 25% & STCG 33%

Budget 2024: Investing Just Got Expensive; FM Hikes LTCG By 25% & STCG 33%

No Change In Tax On Tobacco: ITC Shares Roar With Gains Of Over 4% After Union Budget

No Change In Tax On Tobacco: ITC Shares Roar With Gains Of Over 4% After Union Budget

PM Modi: '25 Crore People Have Come Out Of Poverty'; Applauds FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Budget 2024

PM Modi: '25 Crore People Have Come Out Of Poverty'; Applauds FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Budget 2024