No change in petrol and diesel prices for three weeks



Petrol and diesel prices are at standstill across the country. The prices of fuel have not been revised for three weeks now. This was after touching a high on February 27.



In Delhi, the price of diesel and petrol continued to remain at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively in Mumbai.

In Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 93.11 per litre while diesel was priced at Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.



Across the country as well, the petrol and diesel price remain unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.

In the Parliament recently, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said states and Centre should look at taxes on petroleum products to see if relief can be provided to consumers. This was also echoed by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in various forums as well.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.

According to Reuters’ report, oil rose on Friday trading but it was trading 7 per cent lower this week. This was mainly due to a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe dampened hopes that fuel demand would recover soon.

On Friday, Brent crude was up $1.25 a barrel, or 2 per cent, at $64.53 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose $1.42, or 2.4 per cent, to $61.42.

