'No ban on filling up govt posts': FinMin issues clarification after notice on 'freeze' in job creation

Hours after the Congress launched a scathing attack over a circular that purportedly indicated that there would be a freeze on creation of new posts except with the approval of the expenditure department, the Finance Ministry has clarified.
"There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India . Normal recruitment through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," the Ministry of Finance wrote, sharing the notice.
In another post it added that the contentious circular by the Department of Expenditure from Friday pertained to internal procedure for creation of posts and that it did not in any way affect or curtail recruitment.
The notice shared on Friday, had said that "there will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies and Autonomous Bodies".
As per the notice, this ban would "cover all creation of posts under powers which have been delegated to any organization regardless of the source of such authority or power".
Following this update, and before the Finance Ministry's clarification, many had been alarmed with Opposition leaders condemning the BJP government.
""Modi government's thinking -- 'Minimum Govt Maximum Privatisation'. The COVID-19 pandemic is just an excuse and the intention is to make government offices 'free' of permanent staff, alleged Rahul Gandhi sharing a news clipping.
Others including Congress leader Rajeev Shukla had pointed to other crises facing India including the fact that the GDP growth percentage had contracted massively in the first quarter of FY21.
