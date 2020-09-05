'No ban on filling up govt posts': FinMin issues clarification after notice on 'freeze' in job creation

Hours after the Congress launched a scathing attack over a circular that purportedly indicated that there would be a freeze on creation of new posts except with the approval of the expenditure department, the Finance Ministry has clarified.

"There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India . Normal recruitment through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," the Ministry of Finance wrote, sharing the notice.

In another post it added that the contentious circular by the Department of Expenditure from Friday pertained to internal procedure for creation of posts and that it did not in any way affect or curtail recruitment.