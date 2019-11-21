No arrest of CA or Advocates who are not beneficiary or part of fraud: P&H HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had observed that the arrest of Chartered Accountant or Advocates who had filed returns or otherwise assisted in business but are not beneficiary or part of fraud merely on the basis of the statement without any corroborative evidence linking the professional with an alleged offence should be avoided.

The petitioner, a practising lawyer in the field of taxation through instant petition sought quashing of summons dated Aug 28, 2019 issued by Sr Intelligence Officer Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

The Petitioner No. 2 was interrogated on Sept 11 & 12, 2019 by DGGI and thereafter handed over to DRI, who arrested him. There is nothing on record showing admission by Petitioner No. 2 and no further statement has been recorded in jail though he is in judicial custody since September 13, 2019.