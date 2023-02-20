NMDC Steel shares list on BSE, NSE today and hit 5% upper circuit

NMDC factory | NMDC

The shares of NMDC Steel were locked at a 5 per cent upper circuit price of Rs 31.75 on the BSE on the first day of listing after the demerger of NMDC's steel business. The stocks were listed at Rs 37.75 per share and opened at Rs 30.25. It later hit a low of Rs 29.05 with a combined 7.5 million equity shares changing hands in the first one hour. There were also 19 million pending buy orders.

The government that holds 60.79 per cent stake in NSL last month received the approval from BSE for listing of NMDC Steel Limited. The company is up for privatization as the government is looking to sell off 50.79 per cent of its shareholding. The government is also looking to let go of management control.

The government, after inviting preliminary bids or expressions of interest, received multiple preliminary bids and will now move the transaction to the second stage.

In July last year, the board approved the demerger of Nagarnar Iron and Steel Plant. Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, would be demerged from NMDC Steel, a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC. In October 2020, the company received the nod from CCEA for the demerger of the companies, which resulted in the sale of all stakes to the government of India.

In October last year, the company started trading ex-demerger, with eligible investors receiving one share of NMDC Steel for a value of Rs 10 each.