Niyo raises $100 mn in Series C round led by Accel, Lightrock India, others

Niyo, the consumer neo-banking platform, has announced it has raised $100 million in its Series C round of funding. The company will be using the funds to accelerate its mission to transform banking in India, and to provide convenient and hassle-free financial services to digital native customers.

This Series C round of funding was led by Accel and Lightrock India with participation from Beams Fintech Fund. Existing investors Prime Venture Partners, JS Capital are also participating in this round along with others.

Niyo offers digital savings accounts and other banking services in partnership with banks.

The company said it will utilize the funds for product innovation, marketing and branding, increasing its distribution footprint, and hiring top talent across functions. Niyo is also looking to provide comprehensive financial services to over 30 million users through both organic and inorganic expansion over time making banking a delightful and secure experience.

Niyo has launched India’s first fully digital salary account this month and is in the process of launching personal loans, credit cards, integrated forex. and other banking products in the next three months, it said in a press statement. The company was founded in 2015 by Vinay Bagri and Virender Bisht who are veterans in the banking and technology domains.

Niyo Co-founder and CEO Vinay Bagri said, “We are excited to partner with Accel, Lightrock & Beams on our journey as we look to accelerate the mission of taking pathbreaking digital banking products to millions of users in India and positively impact their financial well-being.”

Anand Daniel, partner at Accel, said, “We look forward to partnering with Niyo in changing the way India banks.”

Ashish Garg, Principal at Lighrock India said, “Neobanks are an emerging asset class in India and believe that the quality of Niyo’s team, customer understanding and technology stack will enable them emerge as the leader of the space.”

Niyo Co-founder and CTO Virender Bisht said, “With this raise, we aim to expand the product suite for our customers and meet their growing expectations.”

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Niyo on the transaction.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:26 PM IST