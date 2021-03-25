NIXI takes steps to ensure uninterrupted service after one of the registrars for Country code domain ".IN" faced issues in maintaining domains

In the recent days, NIXI was informed that Net 4 India, who is one of the registrars of NIXI for Country code domain ".IN" has some issues in maintaining domains.

NIXI investigated the matter and took following steps to ensured uninterrupted service to end users of .IN domain.

1. Net4 India had approx 73,000 .IN domains of NIXI out of a total of more than 25 lakh domain being operated by more than 138 registrars world over.

There are two areas where Net 4 India has to extend services to end user of domain “.IN”

-Renewal of domain by paying requisite fees.

-Name server and WHOIS update from .IN domain registry (NIXI) if any.

NIXI has decided not to discontinue the .IN Services for those .IN domain end users whose renewal is due.

For Name server update, end users may send mails to following email ids to avail direct services (without help of Net4 India)

· support@nixi.in

· enquiry@nixi.in

· registry@nixi.in

NIXI has stared permitting end users of .IN Domain to migrate to other registrars (other than Net 4 India). NIXI has executed all such requests successfully and NIXI don’t keep any waiting list of such requests.

For transfer request, you may submit following to support@nixi.in and enquiry@nixi.in.

a) In case of Individual

· Domain name of registrant.

· Self attested ID & Address proof of registrant.

· Contact No. & Contact E-Mail ID of registrant in e-mail text body.

· Send e-mail from registered e-mail ID for transferring of Domain from one registrar to another.

b) In case of Company

· Request letter on letterhead signed by authorised signatory for transferring of Domain from one registrar to another registrar.

· ID proof of authorized signatory.

· Company’s legal entity proof.

· Contact No. & Contact E-Mail ID in e-mail text body.

2. In relation to domains other than .IN (like .com, .net, .org etc),Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) on 26th February 2021 announced the termination of the Registrar Accreditation Agreement (RAA) with Net 4 India Limited, result of its failure to cure multiple breaches of the RAA. It can be accessed at -

https://www.icann.org/uploads/compliance_notice/attachment/1155/hedlund-to-bajaj-26feb21.pdf

To protect domain name registrants, ICANN will follow the De-Accredited Registrar Transition Procedure to commence the domain name transition process and will solicit bids for a qualified ICANN-accredited registrar to manage the domain names currently managed by Net 4 India.

If you have questions or require assistance, please contact Compliance team at compliance@icann.org.