Niva Bupa IPO Day 3: Subscribed 1.80 Times; Check Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date |

The 3-day public issue of Niva Bupa Health Insurance, which began on November 7, concluded on November 11. On the final day of bidding, the issue was subscribed 1.80 times.

Investors placed bids for a total of 31,12,87,000 shares, surpassing the offered 17,28,57,143 shares.

The shares were offered within a price band between Rs 70 to Rs 74 per equity share.

Breakdown of the IPO

Among the various categories, retail investors led the way, with their portion subscribed a remarkable 2.72 times.

On the other hand, the portion allocated to non-institutional investors saw a lukewarm response, being subscribed only 0.68 times.

However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was also well received, with a subscription rate of 2.06 times.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

At the time of writing, the grey market premium (GMP) for Niva Bupa’s shares is Rs 0, indicating that the shares are trading at their issue price of Rs 74 with no premium or discount.

The issue is expected to be listed on the Indian bourses on November 14.

Anchor Investors Back the IPO with Rs 990 Crore

Prior to the IPO launch, Niva Bupa secured Rs 990 crore from various institutional participants, both domestic and international.

Some of the prominent names include Amansha Holdings, Zulia Investments, and Axis Mutual Fund.

Key Players Behind the IPO

The book-running lead managers for the Niva Bupa offering include ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar for the offer.