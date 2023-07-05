Union minister Nitin Gadkari | File

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, the prices of petrol will be Rs 15 per litre, if an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity is taken and people will be benefitted.

During a rally in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Gadkari said, “If an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 15 per litre and the people will be benefitted. Pollution and import will reduce. The import is of Rs 16 lakh crores, this money will go to the homes of farmers instead."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While addressing the public, Gadkari said about his vision of empowering farmers across the country to become "Urjadaata" (energy providers). He also said about plans to launch new cars that run on ethanol produced by farmers. These vehicles will run on a blend of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity, which will significantly reduce petrol costs to approximately Rs 15 per liter.

Gadkari had also said that companies like Bajaj, TVS and Hero will market 100 percent ethanol-powered scooters.