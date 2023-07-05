 Nitin Gadkari Says, "Petrol Price Will Be ₹15 If An Average Of 60% Ethanol And 40% Electricity Is Taken"
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNitin Gadkari Says, "Petrol Price Will Be ₹15 If An Average Of 60% Ethanol And 40% Electricity Is Taken"

Nitin Gadkari Says, "Petrol Price Will Be ₹15 If An Average Of 60% Ethanol And 40% Electricity Is Taken"

During a rally in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Gadkari said, “If an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 15 per litre and the people will be benefitted".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Nitin Gadkari | File

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, the prices of petrol will be Rs 15 per litre, if an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity is taken and people will be benefitted.

During a rally in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Gadkari said, “If an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 15 per litre and the people will be benefitted. Pollution and import will reduce. The import is of Rs 16 lakh crores, this money will go to the homes of farmers instead."

While addressing the public, Gadkari said about his vision of empowering farmers across the country to become "Urjadaata" (energy providers). He also said about plans to launch new cars that run on ethanol produced by farmers. These vehicles will run on a blend of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity, which will significantly reduce petrol costs to approximately Rs 15 per liter.

Gadkari had also said that companies like Bajaj, TVS and Hero will market 100 percent ethanol-powered scooters.

Read Also
After LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas price hiked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Sonata Software Achieves AWS Service For Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service And Amazon DynamoDB

Sonata Software Achieves AWS Service For Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service And Amazon DynamoDB

Indiabulls Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Vasai. Check Details Here

Indiabulls Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Vasai. Check Details Here

Karur Vysya Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here

Karur Vysya Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here

Maximize Your Online Shopping Experience With Credit Cards

Maximize Your Online Shopping Experience With Credit Cards

Silver Jewellery Brand GIVA Raises Rs 200 Crores In Series B Funding Led By Premji Invest

Silver Jewellery Brand GIVA Raises Rs 200 Crores In Series B Funding Led By Premji Invest