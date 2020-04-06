NITI Aayog seeks UN agencies, private organization's help

MUMBAI: An empowered group under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is coordinating with international organisations incuding UN agencies and World Bank along with the private sector for the fight against the coronavirus crisis.

The group was set up to address the issues pertaining to identification of problems, effective solutions and formulation of plans with three set of stakeholders - 1) the UN agencies, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, 2) Civil Society Organisations and development partners and 3) Industry associations -- CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM.

An official statement said that six meetings were conducted between March 30 and April 3 with industry associations, international organisations, and civil society organisations about their contribution to the response, their plans for the coming weeks, and the issues they are facing, and their expectations from the government. "

All three groups have proactively pointed out the areas where they need support which the government is following up. They have also been put in touch with other EGs (empowered group) for faster and more effective response and coordination," it said.