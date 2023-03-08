Nita Ambani launches 'The Her Circle EveryBODY Project' to celebrate body-positivity, inclusivity | Twitter

On International Women's Day, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani launched 'The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project' to celebrate body positivity and encourage the acceptance of all, irrespective of size, age, colour, religion, neurodiversity, or physicality.

How does Her Circle work?

Her Circle was founded and launched by Nita Ambani in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive, growth-oriented digital haven for women. Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Participation in Her Circle is entirely free for its registered users.

The platform has over 2.20 lakh registered women users and is designed to provide content which is related to women. Women will be able to receive answers from experts from Reliance's panel of experts on health, education, entrepreneurship, education, finance, leadership and mentorship.

Reliance Foundation in a release said, the movement aims to create a circle of kindness and non-judgemental acceptance.

On its second anniversary, the platform has become India's largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 310 million. Driving the prime objective of inclusivity, she has invited every individual to come forward, be a part of this initiative and make a difference.

"Her Circle is about sisterhood, but also about solidarity. A solidarity that is based on equality, inclusion, and respect for all. And that is the core of our new project - the Her Circle Everybody Project. We have all seen the kind of trolling that happens on social media. They pass opinions without knowing the battles people are fighting," she said. "There are medical issues, there are genetic factors people can be going through. And yet they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. I hope our initiative can address this in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are."

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing India's development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

