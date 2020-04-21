Nita Ambani announces Mission Anna Seva, to provide over 3 crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers

In the wake of the ongoing lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, has announced 'Mission Anna Seva' with an aim to provide over 3 crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers.
"At Reliance Foundation, we have launched Mission Anna Seva. We will provide over 3 crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers across our nation. This will be the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world," said Nita Ambani.
"Reliance will produce 1 lakh masks daily and hundreds and thousands of PPEs for health-workers and caregivers across India. Reliance also is providing free fuel to emergency vehicles," said the Foundation in a tweet.
In partnership with BMC, the Reliance Foundation said that it has set up India’s first 100 bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai which is being expanded to 250 beds.
Also, the Reliance Retail staff is working overtime to provide essential supplies daily for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries in more than 200 cities, said the Foundation adding that Jio is providing digital connectivity to over 40 crore individuals & thousands of organisations.
Earlier, the Reliance Industries gave an additional Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund.
