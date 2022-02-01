Nissan India's domestic wholesales rise 5.7% to 4,250 vehicles in January

Nissan India stated that its domestic wholesales, including that of the Datsun brand, grew 5.7 per cent to 4,250 vehicles in January.

The company said that it had sold 4,021 units in the corresponding month last year, Nissan India said.

The export wholesales during January 2022 stood at 1,224 units, it added.

"Nissan India registered a cumulative growth of 203 per cent year-to-date on the strength of a strong demand for the Nissan Magnite overcoming the headwind challenges of COVID-19 and lower supplies due to semiconductor shortages," Nissan Motor India MD Rakesh Srivastava said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:01 PM IST