Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota

Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: Wikipedia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to participate in a credit outreach program in Kota on Sunday, according to an official statement said.

At Dussehra Ground, Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota-Bundi, would provide loans to street sellers, microbusiness owners, and cattle ranchers under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Mudra Yojana.

According to a statement from speaker Om Birla's camp office here, entrepreneurs engaged in manufacturing, food processing, and public services would also be given the opportunity to strengthen their financial position.

The Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card guarantees loans to cattle rearers (pashupalak) of up to Rs 1.60 lakh, and the necessary processes have been finished in collaboration with banks, it added.

Read Also You can now update your KYC at home: RBI