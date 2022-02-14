Nirmala Sitharaman says govt, RBI in harmony on cryptos; Shaktikanta Das says internal talks underway

Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministery is in sync regarding every matter, including cryptocurrency.

On Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made it clear that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability, and undermine its ability to deal with challenges on the two fronts.

Cautioning investors, the governor said such assets have no underlying whatsoever, “not even a tulip”.

Today, Das clarified refusing to elaborate on crypto discussion: "Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion between the RBI and government. Whatever points we have, we discussed with government. Beyond that I think I will not like to further elaborate," he said.

On the announcement of RBI policy last week, Das had said while talking to reporter, “Private cryptocurrencies or whatever name you call it are a threat to our macroeconomic stability and financial stability. They will undermine the RBI’s ability to deal with issues of financial stability and macroeconomic stability.”

Using a historical context to make a point on the value of such instruments, Das said, “They also need to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying, not even a tulip”.

It can be noted that the ‘tulip mania’ of the 17th century is often cited as a classic example of a financial bubble, where the price of something goes up, not due to intrinsic value but because of speculators wanting to make a profit by selling a bulb of the exotic flower.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:50 PM IST