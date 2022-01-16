Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultations with BJP leaders

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultations with BJP leaders in which 25 states representatives participated virtually and gave their suggestions on the budget.

The meeting was conducted by Vice President Baijayant Panda, general secretary Arun Singh and spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal, from the BJP's national headquarters.

Representatives of 25 states including Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha attended the meeting.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal stated that around 20 written suggestions have also been received and they will be handed over to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

