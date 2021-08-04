Nirma Group’s Nuvoco Vistas to focus on 'reducing debt' even after Rs 5000-crore IPO

The IPO of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, will open for public subscription on August 9 and close on August 11. The cement manufacturer is looking at raising Rs Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 560-570 per share. The IPO will consist of fresh issuance of equity shares, worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth up to Rs 3,500 crore, by Niyogi Enterprise Private Limited.

The proceeds from fresh issuance will be largely used to repay certain borrowings (Rs 1,350 crore) and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.



Debt

Commenting on debt, Hiren Patel, Chairman, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited and promoter of the company said, “The company has a debt worth Rs 6,685 crore. We will pay part of the debt with IPO proceeds.”

Adding to this, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation said post IPO in the next 24 months, the company will retire more debt. He added the absolute EBITDA will increase in the coming 12-18 months. By the end of fiscal 2023, our EBITDA to debt ratio will be less than 1.2. In the industry we are in, these levels are very comfortable.” The rise in EBITDA will be mainly on account of synergy between Emami Cement Limited, now known as NU Vista Limited and Nuvoco Vistas.